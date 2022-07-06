x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Austin's MetroRail service to be suspended for maintenance for over a week this month

The suspension will last from July 15 to July 23.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will temporarily halt all MetroRail service from July 15 to July 23 in order to perform necessary maintenance.

Buses will take place of the 32-mile MetroRail during the downtime. The buses "will operate as a shuttle serving Leander, Lakeline and Howard Stations before heading to Downtown Station," CapMetro said in a Wednesday release.

The majority of MetroRail stations will also have buses taking passengers not to Downtown Station but the downtown area.

A full list of alternative routes can be found here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

VIDEO: Hallway footage in Uvalde school shooting obtained by KVUE

Texas death row inmate who wanted to donate kidney has execution stayed after questions over 'false testimony'

Monkeypox is now considered 'community spread' in Austin-Travis County

Paid Advertisement