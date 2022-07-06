Austin's MetroRail service to be suspended for maintenance for over a week this month

The suspension will last from July 15 to July 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will temporarily halt all MetroRail service from July 15 to July 23 in order to perform necessary maintenance.

Buses will take place of the 32-mile MetroRail during the downtime. The buses "will operate as a shuttle serving Leander, Lakeline and Howard Stations before heading to Downtown Station," CapMetro said in a Wednesday release.

The majority of MetroRail stations will also have buses taking passengers not to Downtown Station but the downtown area.

A full list of alternative routes can be found here.