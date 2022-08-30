CapMetro to suspend MetroRail services over Labor Day weekend

A shuttle service will be offered during that time to serve Leander, Lakeline and Howard stations before heading to Downtown Station.

AUSTIN, Texas — MetroRail services will be suspended over the Labor Day weekend as Capital Metro works on construction projects for the future McKalla Station and additional double-tracking work along the 32-mile rail line.

No MetroRail services will run from Friday, Sept. 2, to Monday Sept. 5, CapMetro said.

A shuttle service will be offered during that time to serve Leander, Lakeline and Howard stations before heading to Downtown Station. CapMetro also offers alternative bus service from all MetroRail station locations that can take customers downtown, although not directly to Downtown Station.

The transportation provider will operate a Sunday-level service on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. No MetroExpress or MetroRail shuttle service will operate on that day, though pickup will be in service, according to CapMetro.

For a full list of alternative services, visit the CapMetro website.

Riders with questions or in need of real-time information can call CapMetro customer service at 512-474-1200.