Teenager killed in shooting off Menchaca Road Friday night

Travis County deputies are searching for multiple suspects after the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — Deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a teenager was shot and killed in southern Travis County on Friday night.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 11900 block of Menchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. after reports someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found a male in his teens with a gunshot wound, TCSO said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics treated the teen, but he succumbed to his injuries at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday morning. His identity is pending autopsy results.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted and this was an isolated incident.

Deputies are searching for multiple suspects who were reportedly seen running away, then leaving the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.

This is the 10th homicide TCSO is investigating this year.