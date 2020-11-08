Memorial service set in Houston for late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen's memorial service is open to the public from 12-8 p.m. on Friday at the soccer field of Cesar E. Chavez High School.

HOUSTON — The memorial service for Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen was scheduled to be held 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Friday at the soccer field of Cesar E. Chavez High School located at 8501 Howard Dr. in Houston, according to Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam.

The memorial is open to the public but Khawam said anyone who cannot attend can watch a live stream on the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page.

The private funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 it will be held at the Holy Name Catholic Church.

The burial will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery at 6900 Lawndale St.

Guillen was killed on post April 22. Her family claimed she was being sexually harassed but Fort Hood investigators found no evidence supporting the claim.

An Army Criminal Investigation Division criminal complaint said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen in an armory room on post then, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered her body and buried the remains in three holes near the Leon River in Bell County.

The remains were found June 30. Robinson shot and killed himself in Killeen in the early morning hours of July 1. Aguilar was charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence and was in the McClennan County Jail with no bond.