How to celebrate Memorial Day during COVID-19 in Austin

Spend the day off at a Travis County park, supporting local businesses or grilling at home.

AUSTIN, Texas — With Memorial Day 2020 taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wondering how to enjoy the time off safely. Here are some ideas to make the most out of this Memorial Day.

Travis County parks

Spend the day in the sun at a Travis County park. There are many parks in the county that have reopened, including the following:

Arkansas Bend Park

East Metro Park

Milton Reimers Ranch Park

Northeast Metropolitan Park

Pace Bend Park (Travis County park officials are limiting the number of people allowed into the park each day due to overcrowding.)

Richard Moya Park

Southeast Metropolitan Park

Webberville Park

Many of these parks have limited capacity and may be shut down if capacity is reached. More information on these parks can be found here.

Support local restaurants

Many local restaurants have reopened in the Austin-area, and this Memorial Day is a great opportunity to show them your support. Whether it be a social distancing dine-in or take-out, check out your favorite restaurants' websites and social media pages to see if they're doing anything special for this Memorial Day.

Memorial Day grilling

Staying at home and grilling up some dinner is the easiest way to stay safe and healthy this Memorial Day. Follow along with KVUE's Jeff Jones' "Gameday Grilling" and make some delicious smoked chicken wings, or follow your own recipe.

You can find the recipe for Jones' chicken wings here.