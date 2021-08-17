Dripping Springs resident is $1M richer after buying winning Mega Millions ticket

The ticket was bought in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Dripping Springs resident is $1 million richer.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the Mega Millions ticket at the Circle K located at 4600 W. William Cannon Drive in Austin.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn on July 27: 2-35-36-54-64. The Mega Ball number, 11, was not a match.

The $1 million prize is the second-tier prize, and Mega Millions offers a $20 million starting jackpot.

Just one day prior to Texas Lottery's announcement, the company announced an Austin resident had claimed a $5 million scratch-off ticket.