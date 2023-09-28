Meet the 75-year-old North Texas man who auditioned to be the Golden Bachelor

"I'm lonely, I'll admit it," 75-year-old widower David Cole said. "Being with someone all those years, and then suddenly they're gone."

HURST, Texas — Inside his Hurst home, three greyhounds keep 75-year-old widower David Cole company.

"Well, I'm lonely," he told WFAA. "I'll admit it. Being with someone all those years, and then suddenly they're gone."

Cole was married to the love of his life, Marilynn, for 37 years. She got cancer and Alzheimer's and died seven years ago.

He is now looking for love again.

"It was a long, slow process...but anyway, now she's gone...," Cole said. "And so now, I'm involved in several Facebook groups."

He meets people on Facebook groups for widowers and widows, and also on the apps.

"E-Harmony, Match, Zoosk, Plenty of Fish," he explained.

"I just have never found someone, where I like them enough and they like me, okay," Cole said. "I didn't think it would be like that, but that's the way it is. That's the way it is with me."

Cole, though, is not deterred. He even auditioned to be ABC's Golden Bachelor.

"I would love someone to have in my life to spend time with, to travel with," he said. "I've never been to Paris before."

Cole is not the only person looking for love later in life.

"I don't care what age you are," Rachel DeAlto, a dating expert with Dallas-based Match, told WFAA. "You're never too old to find companionship and love. And you're never too old to deserve it.

DeAlto studies dating data. She said boomers have the highest dating standards of all.

"They're the least likely to settle for a relationship if they're not attracted to the person or in love with the person," she said.

Boomers, DeAlto added, are also the most eager and optimistic daters.

At least 70% of boomers, she said, are excited to date, compared to just 36% of Gen Z.

They're also the most likely to consider a friends with benefits relationship.

"[The data shows] us it doesn't stop," she said. "This desire for companionship, desire for physical intimacy, it doesn't go away as we get older."

She hopes the Golden Bachelor serves as a reminder.

Cole will follow closely.

"I will be glued to the TV, absolutely," he told WFAA. "[The Bachelor has] got to determine who do you do a one on one with? Who do you do group dates with?"

He wasn't selected as ABC's Golden Bachelor, but he is a Golden Bachelor among us.

"I like to cook...I like to fly fish...I have been known to own one or two very expensive, important convertibles," said Cole.

But perhaps most importantly, he has hope.