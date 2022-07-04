Medics resuscitate drowning victim at Mansfield Dam Park

An adult was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was resuscitated after drowning at Mansfield Dam Park on Lake Travis on Monday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The incident happened around 7:48 p.m. at 4200 Mansfield Dam Road.

The adult victim was removed from the water after being submerged around 10 minutes, and a bystander conducted CPR, ATCEMS said. Medics then arrived and continued CPR.

Around 8:20 p.m., ATCEMS said medics and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue crews obtained a return of pulses on the person.

STAR Flight airlifted the person to Dell Seton Medical Center in a critical, life-threatening condition.

No other information is available at this time.