One dead in North Austin shooting, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in North Austin on Friday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the 1100 block of Mearns Meadow Blvd. near Quail Creek Neighborhood Park.

The Austin Police Department said a man was found in the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-477-3588 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.