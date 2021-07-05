Meals on Wheels Central Texas to resume daily meal deliveries in January

After more than a year of bi-weekly deliveries, Meals on Wheels Central Texas will return to daily deliveries. They're looking for 500 volunteers to help out.

AUSTIN, Texas — Meals on Wheels Central Texas (MOWCTX) is going back to delivering meals daily in January 2022 after more than a year of bi-weekly deliveries.

As a result of the shift back to daily deliveries in the new year, MOWCTX is in need of 500 volunteers to join their team in helping seniors throughout the Greater Austin area.

The organization is searching for weekly route drivers, substitute drivers, meal managers and volunteers who can deliver meals via bike. Learn more about the volunteer opportunities on the MOWCTX website.

Those interested in volunteering are being asked to fill out an application and attend volunteer orientation training, which will be held via video conference, according to the organization's website.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas has an urgent need for 500 delivery volunteers! Sign up NOW to start delivering hot meals and friendly smiles to homebound seniors in January! https://t.co/BiLLvCxtMo pic.twitter.com/vKpRGuHfqI — Meals on Wheels Central Texas (@mealsonwheels) November 5, 2021

MOWCTX began delivering meals on a bi-weekly basis in early 2020 in an effort to protect clients and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the switch, the organization's clients have received two weeks' worth of frozen meals every other week.

The organization has delivered far more than 1 millions meals since the start of the pandemic, hitting that milestone back in May 2021.

For more information about volunteering, requirements and locations you can help at, visit the MOWCTX website.