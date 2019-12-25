AUSTIN, Texas — On Christmas Day, 150 volunteers lined up outside of Meals on Wheels Central Texas to pick up meals to deliver to home-bound elderly.

"If I can make someone smile today, today is a good day," a volunteer said.

Around 500 fresh meals went out, along with a Christmas gift filled with a blanket and other items to keep folks warm.

Fifty-one teams split up to deliver the meals, and Richard Cantu and his family were one of them.

"My grandparents used Meals on Wheels back when I was younger," Cantu said. "I am sure my parents will use Meals on Wheels."

"Merry Christmas," said meal recipient Lino Martinez.

For the past 10 years his family has payed the blessing of a hot meal forward, to elderly like Martinez who can't prepare their own meals for the holidays.

