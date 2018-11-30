CEDAR PARK, Texas — Meagan Work is the Cedar Park mother who pleaded guilty in the 2014 death of her 2-year-old son, and she will learn what sentence she faces today.

Judge David Wahlberg said Thursday this is a "difficult, difficult" decision. He'll announce Work's sentence at 11:30 a.m.

In 2014, young Colton Turner was found dead in a shallow grave in southeast Austin after a search for the missing boy by authorities. Police believe Work and her boyfriend, buried Colton after he died from a seizure.

In August, Work pleaded guilty to the charge of tampering with evidence, and a charge of injury to a child by omission when she failed to find medical care for her son. Work has been going through sentencing the past few days with these charges.

Before her arrest in connection to her son's death, Work had a criminal history including assault and cruelty to animals.

Work now faces anywhere from five years to life in prison.

Throughout the week, prosecutors have been seeking a significant prison sentence for Work.

From Monday through Wednesday, Work's sentencing went on with testimonies from some of her family members and friends and eyewitnesses to abuse caused by Work.

On Wednesday, Robert Coe, a potential eyewitness in the case gave an emotional testimony bringing himself and Judge Wahlberg to tears.

Continuing from his testimony on Tuesday, Robert Coe spoke of seeing a woman, believed to be Work, shake a child back and forth like "a rag doll" and slamming the child's head against the truck door.

“To me, it’s possible I might have heard or seen that little boy’s last breaths," said Coe, before he broke down, and Judge David Wahlberg called for a recess.

When they returned, Coe apologized to the judge. Judge Wahlberg, tears in his own eyes, assured Coe he had nothing to apologize for.

"Understand that we all share the pain that you're in," said Judge Wahlberg.

