Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin.

Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an "obviously deceased" man. At this time, APD is investigating the man's death as suspicious.

According to police, the man appeared to be in his 30s. He has not yet been identified and his cause of death has not been determined. It is also not known at this time how long the man had been dead inside the apartment.

Police said there is no reason to believe the property manager and the man know one another. Police also said there is no threat to the public.

No additional information is available at this time.

