Mayor Steve Adler launches 'Walk With Me, Austin' podcast

On Monday, the mayor released the first episode of his new podcast, "Walk With Me, Austin," which he describes as an "issues-based conversation and informative journey about the latest policies impacting those living in Austin and beyond."

The title was inspired by the song and music video of " Walk With Me, Austin ," which was recorded by local artists and musicians at the beginning of the pandemic to mark a moment in time and served as an anthem to unite and inspire Austin residents.

"Over the past year, we have seen so many challenges and traumas and, like the song’s lyrics, the 'Walk with Me, Austin' podcast is an opportunity to see we are not alone in these times. The podcast is an invitation to walk with me, Austin," said Adler. "Our first episode focuses on the complexities of homelessness, outdoor camping, and housing solutions. Through this discussion, we walk through some history and turn to actions and solutions to address homelessness that do not involve a return to a camping ban or remaining in the status quo. Give it a listen today."