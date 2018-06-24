AUSTIN -- Saturday was a big day for Austinites and actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

Mayor Steve Adler proclaimed a new day to celebrate in Austin -- "Supernatural Day" -- in honor of Ackles and Padalecki's hit CW TV series that just got renewed for its 14th season.

Fans and crew members flew into Austin from all over the country for the celebration.





Perhaps from now on, you can celebrate June 23 by having a beer at the Ackles family brewery in Dripping Springs, the Family Business Beer Co.



RELATED:

'Supernatural' star, family to open new brewpub in Dripping Springs

'Supernatural' stars spend time with daughters of fallen Austin police officer Jaime Padron

​​​​​​​A new haunt: Opening date nears for 'Supernatural' star's family brewery near Austin

'Supernatural' stars hang out with Austin's mayor at ACL Fest

'Supernatural' star and family raise more than $100,000 for Harvey victims

© 2018 KVUE