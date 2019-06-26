AUSTIN, Texas — Meditation, a poem or a song.

Mayor Steve Adler said this is what we could see at the start of each city council meeting. He wants to change the invocation and allow more than just a prayer.

But he also wants to make sure people understand this wouldn't eliminate prayers from the start of meetings, but rather allow for other things to be done instead.

Traditionally, a pastor or religious leader would lead the council in prayer to help set the meeting. Now, the mayor said he thinks it should be open to people to lead a meditation period or read poems, in addition to allowing prayers.

Council Member Kathie Tovo said that she hopes this does take place, but she also hopes that people realize this still isn't time for political statements.

"It's not a time for a comment on items that are going to be before the council that day or in the future," said Tovo. "It's outside or separate from our city business. It's really to set a tone for the day."

This was written on the council's message board and, according to council member Tovo, it won't need a vote from the council. Only if there are concerns to the change would there be a formal discussion over the issue.

If none of that happens by their next meeting in August, then there could be a non-religious invocation at that meeting.

