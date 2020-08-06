Austin Mayor Steve Adler speaks as council plans to address police reform

This week, Austin city leaders will take a closer look at what needs to change in the police department.

AUSTIN, Texas — There have been 10 days of demonstrations in the city of Austin as crowds continue to demand justice for the death of Houston native George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody.

People have also been protesting the death of Mike Ramos, who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in April.

These ongoing events have city leaders asking questions and analyzing the police force.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined KVUE Monday morning as the Austin City Council is set to have major discussions later this week, including action on police reform. Here's what he had to say:

Over the weekend, Mayor Adler penned a letter reflecting on the events of the past week and previewing actions to be taken.

"The systemic killing of black Americans must stop," he said. "A peaceful, prosperous future together will require truth, reconciliation and accountability. We all have a role to play."