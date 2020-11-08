DPS arrest man in connection with crimes committed during protest at State Capitol

DPS said Paul Lester Allen Jr., 21, of Austin, was arrested on a fugitive warrant for misdemeanor riot in connection with the May 30 incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly damaging a marked Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) vehicle during a protest on the Texas State Capitol grounds in May.

DPS said Paul Lester Allen Jr., 21, of Austin, was arrested on a fugitive warrant for misdemeanor riot in connection with the May 30 incident.

Allen Jr. was the 14th person wanted in connection with crimes committed during the protest. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

On July 31, DPS said it made six arrests in connection with crimes committed on the Capitol grounds on May 30 and 31, ranging from felony criminal mischief to riot.

DPS said it is still appealing to the public for help in locating several others allegedly involved in other crimes during the protests at the Capitol in May.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone charged with a felony, or $500 for anyone charged with a misdemeanor.

To view photos or submit an anonymous tip, visit the DPS website.