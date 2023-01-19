Don't worry, Dallas fans: The Mavs game was moved to avoid Cowboys conflict

"We requested the time change for our game so that sports fans across North Texas could enjoy both games on Sunday," Scott Tomlin said.

DALLAS — Don't worry, die-hard Dallas sports fans. You can take a breather about this weekend.

The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday that Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers will now tip off at 1:30 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m.

The team made this move to avoid having the game going on at the same time as the Dallas Cowboys NFC Divisional Round playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Vice President of Basketball Communications Scott Tomlin.

The Cowboys-49ers game is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m.

The Mavericks are currently on a three-game losing streak and are the 5th seed in the Western Conference.

Sunday's @dallasmavs game against the Los Angeles Clippers will now tip off at 1:30 p.m. CST. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 19, 2023

More than 31.2 million people watched the Cowboys defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, making it Disney's most-watched NFL Playoff game ever.

The Cowboys-Bucs matchup is also Disney's most-watched NFL game since Super Bowl XL in February 2006, ESPN said in the press release. Super Bowl XL got 90.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen reports.

Excluding Disney's three Super Bowls, Cowboys-Buccaneers is the second most-watched NFL game in Disney’s history.

According to ESPN, here were the top local markets watching the game: