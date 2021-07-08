'Mattress Mack' joins fight against TxDOT's I-45 expansion project

Houston's icon hosted a get-out-the-word event at his Gallery Furniture store off the North Freeway.

HOUSTON — The effort to stop TxDOT’s controversial plan expanding I-45 is getting a major boost from Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

TxDOT’s proposed project would widen parts of I-45 from downtown to Beltway 8.

The agency says the makeover would reduce congestion and commute times.

But opponents claim the project would displace vulnerable communities and make air quality worse across the region.

“We’re kind of an iconic location out here -- been here 40 years -- and I know the neighborhood, and I know how fragile the neighborhood infrastructure is,” McIngvale said. “We don't need more concrete, more water poured into the neighborhood, so I'm here to fight for the little people and make sure their voice is heard.”