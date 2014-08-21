Masters mix-up: Revered golf tournament sends invite to wrong Scott Stallings

Stallings said on social media he'd been waiting and waiting for the expected invite. Then he got a DM from a man named Stallings down in Georgia.

The Masters in Augusta, Ga., is one of the most hallowed tournaments in golf and one of the most sought-after invitations among the pros. Fans clamor every year in a lottery for a chance to see either a practice round or a professional round of the storied tournament.

So imagine pro golfer Scott Stallings' consternation as he waited and waited and waited for his invite and it still didn't come. The 37-year-old had qualified to play in the April classic following a respectable 2022 in which he earned nearly $4 million including a $1.6 million check for placing second in August in the BMW Championship.

Turns out, the Masters did send his invite out the other day -- just to the wrong Scott Stallings.

According to a tweet Monday morning by the golfer, who is a Knoxvillian who grew up in Oak Ridge, a man by the same name down in Georgia messaged him Sunday saying he had something Stallings almost certainly would want.

"Hi, Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from GA. My wife's name is Jennifer too!! ... We have a condo at (not available) and I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters tournament April 6-9 2023. I'm 💯 sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! No where (sic) your level," the message from the other Scott Stallings reads.

Needless to say, it was a relief for the pro Mr. Stallings to get that message from the amateur Mr. Stallings.

"Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday," the pro tweeted Monday morning.

The Georgia Stallings told the Tennessee Stallings in a direct message that the package appeared to have everything one would need to drive up Magnolia Lane and commence to compete for a treasured green jacket.

"I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's (sic) names and our geographical location. I can be reached at (blacked out) and I am more than happy to send this package to you," the Georgian said in his message, which Stallings included in his tweet Monday.

By noon Monday, Stallings' tweet had been viewed more than 3 million times.