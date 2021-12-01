Group pushing for marijuana decriminalization, end to 'no knock' warrants in Austin

Ground Game Texas submitted more than 30,000 signatures to the City of Austin in support of a ballot initiative.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, a local group known as Ground Game Texas delivered thousands of signatures to the Austin city clerk's office in support of an initiative that could decriminalize marijuana and ban "no knock" warrants.

The voter engagement and mobilization organization has dubbed the initiative the "Austin Freedom Act of 2021."

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of the on-the-ground organizers from Ground Game Texas and partner organizations, Austin residents will soon have the ability to make lasting change to our antiquated and racist criminal justice laws," said Mike Siegel, political director at Ground Game Texas. "With successful campaigns like these, Ground Game Texas will continue to empower and excite communities around progressive change – and deliver for the marginalized communities that too often get left behind."

It’s official! We turned in nearly 35,000 signatures of Austin residents who want to stop marijuana enforcement and ban no-knock warrants! pic.twitter.com/HLWHM1XffN — GroundGameTX (@GroundGameTX) December 1, 2021

The organization reported that it delivered more than 30,000 signatures, which is more than the 20,000 threshold needed to get an item on the November citywide ballot.

The Austin Police Department officially ended most arrests and ticketing for personal marijuana possession in July 2020.

At the time, a memo from then-chief Brian Manley stated that the APD would no longer cite or arrest individuals with sufficient identification for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, "unless there is an immediate threat to a person’s safety or doing so is part of the investigation of a high priority, felony-level narcotics case or the investigation of a violent felony."

It is now up to the city clerk to verify that the submitted signatures are valid, which could take three to four weeks. If certified, the Austin City Council could then vote to adopt the new law directly or even place it on the May 7, 2022, uniform election.

