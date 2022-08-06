17-year-old armed robbery suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Austin

Deputies say the suspect is responsible for multiple armed robberies in Travis County, Austin and Round Rock.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a SWAT standoff that lasted hours on Sunday morning, deputies arrested a man accused of multiple armed robberies in the Austin area.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:43 a.m. reporting an armed robbery had just taken place at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway. The caller reported the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and fled on foot.

Deputies tracked the suspect to an apartment complex in the 15400 block of FM 1325, the TCSO said. Patrol deputies watched the residence while detectives obtained a search warrant. At around 5:30 a.m., the TSCO SWAT unit was dispatched to apprehend the suspect.

For hours, the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Marier Tyler, refused to exit the apartment, deputies said. At approximately 9:15 a.m., Tyler surrendered and was taken into custody.

Detectives searched the apartment and found evidence they say connects Tyler to multiple armed robberies in Travis County, Austin and Round Rock.