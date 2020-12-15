Margin Walker, largest independent concert promoter in Texas, shuts down

"We hoped we could weather this unprecedented storm, but sadly we couldn't," the company said.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Dec. 14, Austin-based Margin Walker, the largest independent concert promoter in Texas, announced it is shutting down.

Live music has been one of the biggest casualties of the pandemic, with stages, bars and clubs mostly closed since March and no clear timeline for reopening. The lack of sufficient government assistance has already led to the closure of Austin venues such as Barracuda and Threadgill’s.

Margin Walker made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

“The uncertainty and lack of resources have hammered down on those working in this world from venues to artists to festivals, promoters and beyond,” it said. “Even with strategic changes in the business, painful staff cuts and taking loans and grants, sadly, we at Margin Walker Presents have not been immune, and it breaks our hearts to announce that this wild ride has come to an end, and we are closing the business, as of this week.”

Thank you for trying to help us keep our doors open as long as possible. For info on a specific show please email the venue directly. If you've purchased tickets from Margin Walker directly (Mohawk, Barracuda, Dada, Ruins etc) please contact Eventbrite

Margin Walker said it had booked and promoted more than 3,500 shows across Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston since 2016.

The company began after Austin promoter Graham Williams left Transmission Entertainment, starting Margin Walker with a crew of eight employees. The business quickly grew in scope, promoting underground and breakthrough artists across Texas.

Since the pandemic began, the company transitioned to partnerships with artists and businesses to present livestream events, as well as selling “show bonds” for future concerts.

“We hoped we could weather this unprecedented storm, but sadly we couldn't,” the company said in a post on Instagram.

Fans are asked to email venues directly for information on specific shows and direct any ticketing questions to Eventbrite.