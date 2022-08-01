Crews battle brushfire in western Bastrop County

The fire burned through an estimated 96 acres on Monday evening.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to get a wildfire in Bastrop County under control on Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Margarita Dr., off State Highway 21 W.

As of 7:15 p.m., the fire was approximately 80% contained with an estimated 96 acres burned. A perimeter was established around the fire and structures in close proximity were being protected, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said.

No injuries have been reported.

Helicopters were assisting in fighting the fire. The public has been asked not to launch personal drones in the area, as drones are an immediate safety threat to the air crews.

Crews will remain on the scene overnight and fire operations will continue on Tuesday.

Responders assisting include the Bastrop Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, Travis County ESD No. 6 – Lake Travis Fire Rescue, Travis County Fire Rescue, Texas A&M Forest Service, STAR Flight, Acadian Ambulance, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office and the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.