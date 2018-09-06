TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas -- One of the three people who died in a crash along State Highway 71 near Spicewood on Saturday was a 17-year-old Marble Falls High School student, the school district confirmed Monday.

Three people -- including 17-year-old Maribel Enriquez -- died in the crash that happened in the 26000 block of State Highway 71.

According to the Texas DPS, Enriquez was traveling eastbound in a Ford Mustang with slick rear tires on the wet roadway when she lost control and slid across multiple lanes, crossing the path of a Mercedes-Benz E320.

Enriquez was pronounced dead at St. David's Hospital, the DPS said, while her passenger was taken in critical condition. Both passengers of the Mercedes were pronounced dead -- Preben Hammer of Austin, 71, on scene, and Alice Hammer, 68, at St. David's. The driver of the Mercedes was transported in critical condition.

Both Preben and Alice Hammer were city commissioners and were appointed by District 6 council member, Jimmy Flannigan, according to Flannigan's communication director.

JUST IN: 3 people confirmed dead after car accident involving two vehicles on Highway 71 near Paleface Ranch Road in Spicewood. Heartbreaking accident this Saturday evening. — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) June 10, 2018

Marble Falls Independent School District confirmed to KVUE's Rebeca Trejo that Enriquez was a Marble Falls High School student. She was going to be a senior next school year.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the tragic news that we have lost Maribel Enriquez, a Marble Falls High School rising Senior, in an auto accident over the weekend," a statement from Marble Falls ISD read. "This will be a very difficult time for our Mustang Family and we are focusing our efforts on supporting the family, friends, and community as we grieve this terrible loss. Our counselors will be available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday if you or anyone you know needs someone to talk to or needs additional assistance during this difficult time.”

Damon Adams, Marble Falls High School principal, tweeted the heartbreaking news.

Our Mustang family was hit hard with the loss of a beloved student. If you or anyone you know needs someone to talk to our counselors will be available 8-4 Monday thru Thurs. Please keep our Mustang family in your thoughts and prayers. — Damon Adams (@MFHS_Principal) June 10, 2018

Enriquez was on the spring 2017 Marble Falls High School girls soccer roster.

Enriquez worked at Super Taco, where her co-workers are now raising funds to help with her funeral.

Maribel Enriquez, 17, died in a car accident on Highway 71 Saturday. The Marble Falls community is mourning the rising senior’s death. She worked at Super Taco, where her coworkers are raising funds to help with her funeral. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/s95MkmfVuz — Rebeca Trejo (@RebecaT_KVUE) June 11, 2018

© 2018 KVUE