The Highland Lakes community is joining forces to put on a concert that's focused on celebrating local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert, scheduled to take place from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, is the first of the 2020 Community Concert Series.

It'll feature live music from George Gurganus, Pauline Reese, John Arthur Martinez, Jessa Myer and Brandon Alan.

Residents can enjoy the concert from the comfort of their boats behind Hampton Inn On the Lake in Marble Falls. They can also stream the concert on Facebook Live or listen to it on KBEY 103.9 FM.

"Organized in less than a week thanks to the enthusiastic response of the community, this free celebration of local businesses struggling under COVID-19 restrictions spotlights the strength and resilience of the people who live, work, and play in the Highland Lakes," according to a press release.

After each performance, the live broadcast will feature videos of local businesses discussing the impacts of the pandemic.

Viewers will be able to click on a donation button for the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, which collects funds to help residents who lost their job or were furloughed and are facing financial hardships.

Victory Media Marketing, Hampton Inn Marble Falls On the Lake, Lake Shores Church, First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, KBEY 103.9 FM, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the concert series.

