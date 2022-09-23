Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

Stacks was described as a mentor with a "gruff exterior" but a big heart.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks.

"Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."

Captain Stacks was described as a "mentor who had a gruff exterior, but one of the biggest hearts."

“Sam was a valuable leader in the department and dedicated to serving his community. Most importantly, he was a friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in our family. He will be missed, but we will never forget him,” added Marble Falls Fire Chief Russell Sander.

He was also the Burnet County ESD9 Spicewood Fire Rescue chief.

His date and cause of his death have not been disclosed. Funeral details will be announced at a later time.