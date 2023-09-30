'Mapleton staff and grief counselors were available immediately after this announcement to provide comfort and support.'

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Mapleton Local School District in Ashland County is mourning the death of Mapleton High School student Bre McKean. School officials say she had a medical emergency during homecoming festivities prior to Friday night's football game.

The district also said Saturday night's homecoming dance has been canceled.

The district shared the following message on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon:

It is with a heavy heart that the Mapleton Local School District announces the passing of Bre McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School, on Friday, September 29, 2023 due to a medical emergency during homecoming festivities prior to the football game. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community.

The Mapleton-South Central football game was suspended at halftime and the teams and student body were notified of this tragic event. Mapleton staff and grief counselors were available immediately after this announcement to provide comfort and support.

Grief counselors will also be available for students and staff on Monday, October 2, 2023 provided by our community partners of Appleseed Community Mental Health Center, the Ashland County Ministerial Association and psi Associates. A special thank you goes out to the South Central community, administration, coaches, players and fans for their compassion and support last night. We would also like to thank our Mapleton community and surrounding school districts and communities for their continued support, encouragement and prayers during this difficult time.

The homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023 is canceled. All Mapleton athletic events are canceled through Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Additional information will be announced as it becomes available.

