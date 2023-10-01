Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise

Tim Saenz from Jarrell said his rates jumped $300.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments.

Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.



“This is the first time we have seen a price hike this. We didn't have any changes in our policy, it was the same two cars," said Saenz.

Saenz said he has a clean driving record. When he asked his insurance company about the increase, "they just said it was due to inflation, due to cost of repairs."

Saenz is a family man with a wife and two kids. He said every dollar counts with other things like property taxes also going up.

"Added stress on a small family, so it just kind of eats into your budget," said Saenz.

Saenz is not the only one seeing car insurance rates soar. Hundreds of viewers reached out to KVUE on Facebook and Twitter writing about the increases they have seen.

"Insurance rates for auto are increasing across the country and here in the Austin region," said Marty Sansone with The Zebra, an Austin-based company that compares auto insurance rates.

Sansone said there are several reasons why rates are going up, including supply chain issues for car parts and inflation.

"Inflation costs hitting the auto repair itself, as well as labor costs and just the delays in getting those claims completed that are increasing overall auto claim costs for carriers," said Sansone.

Sansone said there are now also more drivers on the road compared to the last few years, leading to more accidents and claims rising.

According to The Zebra, the average driver paid more than $1,700 for a year for insurance in 2022, up more than $200 compared to 2021.

Sansone said to try to keep your rates down by shopping around different insurance companies for rates.

"Asking about discounts, telematics programs, etc., to make sure that you are taking advantage for all of those cost-saving opportunities," said Sansone.

As for Saenz, he said he plans to shop around while continuing to tighten his budget where he can.