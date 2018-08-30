AUSTIN — There's a dirty secret lurking in the waterways within the Austin city limits that can be hazardous to the health of many recreational swimmers and tubers in Central Texas.

According to a new report from the Environment Texas Research and Policy Center, titled "Swim at Your Own Risk," 46 out of 76 testing sites within the Austin city limits in 2017 had high levels of fecal matter at least once, which made it unsafe for recreational swimming and wading.

The report said in 2017, the Colorado River had two test sites east of Lady Bird Lake test positive for high levels of bacteria two out of four times. Other test sites impacted by the pollution last year included Waller Creek, Shoal Creek, Walnut Creek, West Bouldin Creek, East Bouldin Creek and Blunn Creek.

“We should be able to expect that all of our waterways, including those that run through our cities and communities, are clean and free from dangerous pollution,” said Luke Metzger, Executive Director at Environment Texas Research and Policy Center. “But the fact is that many of the state’s rivers, lakes, and beaches are sometimes too polluted to go swimming, tubing, or wading safely."

Exposure to fecal bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness, respiratory disease, ear and eye infections, and skin rashes, according to Environment Texas.

In the report, Environment Texas said fecal contamination can come from urban stormwater runoff and sewage overflows. They recommended that there should be a public notification system for water quality that is similar to the Texas Beach Watch system.

There's a press conference at Lady Bird Lake and West Bouldin Creek scheduled for 10 a.m. to address the findings.

