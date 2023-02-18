'Mansion rager' thrown at Austin home: 'People need to be held accountable'

The homeowner is looking for answers but wanted to stay anonymous.

AUSTIN, Texas — It was last Saturday when neighbors started calling an Austin homeowner after seeing kids scaling his front fence and water tower, with cars parked up and down the driveway. When the homeowner returned to his house, the cars were fleeing the area.

"Three young males jumped out of the van or truck and attacked me, and then with it, they also destroyed my phone," the homeowner said.

A neighbor who questioned one of the partygoers got a picture of a flyer that circulated over Snapchat, making its way into the hands of high schoolers across the area, including at Bowie, Westlake High, Lake Travis and Vandergrift.

"Some of the vandalism to the sheetrock, the TV – they threw eggs in the guests' bedrooms, they threw avocados – just little things like that," the homeowner said.

The homeowner said it's not clear how the teens got into the house.

"The arm of the gate was sheared off, so we think it just seems kind of the car [was used] to pressure the gates to open, and that allowed his total access into the property after that," the homeowner said.

He estimates the damage is worth tens of thousands of dollars, but what's really upsetting is the violation of his privacy.

"You have a sense of safety prior, and then you have an event like this and then it just makes you analyze everything that goes on, and having a 2-year-old, it kind of ups the ante even more," the homeowner said.

Karen Lear is a neighbor who said she's "disappointed" and "disgusted" by what's happened.

"I've lived here for over 20-something years in this neighborhood and the progressive attitude of entitlement amongst young people is pretty horrible," Lear said.

As the homeowner works with the Travis County Sheriff's Office to figure out who created the flyer, Lear is encouraging families with any information to come forward.

"It's important for students as well as parents to recognize we need to be truthtellers right now and we need to be honest, and people need to be held accountable with consequences or it's just going to happen again," Lear said.

If you have any tips about the party, you are asked to respond using an anonymous Google form that has been set up.

