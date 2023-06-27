Mansfield Dam Park boat ramp to close due to low lake levels

Boat launching and retrieving will not be allowed after Thursday of this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — The boat ramp at Mansfield Dam Park will close beginning Friday, June 30, due to the low water level at Lake Travis, Travis County Parks said on Tuesday.

Those with a boat in the water who plan to pick up passengers at Mansfield Dam Park will be allowed to do so.

The County said Pace Bend Park’s boat ramp at Tournament Point is still in the water and usable. It is the only boat ramp at a Travis County park that is in the water on Lake Travis.

Currently, Lake Travis water levels sit at around 45%. While rainfall has been around average this year, the lake is still low due to drought conditions from last year. It would take nearly 2 billion gallons of water to fill it, according to the Central Water Coalition.

Officials say rainfall rarely fills up the lake, and when the drought has dried up the moisture content in the ground, most rain will simply be absorbed, making it unable to runoff.

LCRA officials told KVUE last month they are monitoring the inflow into the Highland Lakes and are ready to respond if floodgate operations are needed. Thus far, none have been opened.

Low levels have caused serious issues for some boaters, who are hitting rocks and damaging their boats.

With fewer boat ramps open, boaters are waiting longer to launch their boats when the lake is crowded. This could mean longer waits for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.