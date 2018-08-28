AUSTIN — A man is dead after falling at a construction site in North Austin Tuesday, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Medics said the incident happened at 6:41 a.m. in the 11800 block of Alterra Parkway, near Domain Drive and the beginning of Domain NORTHSIDE.

A man in his 50s was declared deceased at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin police said the man's death was not a construction site accident and it is not deemed suspicious.

