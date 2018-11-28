Austin police pulled a body out of Lake Austin Wednesday morning, near an area where a person was reportedly seen driving his vehicle down the boat dock near the Pennybacker Bridge.

According to authorities, first responders were called out to the bridge just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The caller told police that, at some point, the driver's car ended up in the water.

Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS rescue teams were called in to assist Austin police dive teams. Police said a dive team found a body just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. ATCEMS said the body belonged to a man in his 20s.

Police have not released the identity of the man yet, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV