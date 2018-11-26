AUSTIN — A man's body has been found in the Colorado River near the area where an Austin man in his 20s went missing last week, but Austin police said they can't confirm a connection yet.

Callers reported a body was found floating in the water off of East Riverside Drive in Austin Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at around 10 a.m. that the body was found at the 1300 block of East Riverside Drive.

This is near the area where a 25-year-old man went missing last week. Martin Gutierrez was last seen in the area of Rainey Street early Nov. 19.

Later in the morning, Austin police said they are not able to confirm whether the body is related to any open missing persons cases. Police also said they can't confirm any other identifying details such as race or age.

If you have any information regarding the body that was found, Austin police ask you to call 512-477-3588.

A manager at The Alibi on Rainey Street showed Mitchell Gutierrez video Friday that showed his brother, 25-year-old Martin Gutierrez, behaving strangely both inside and outside the bar the night he disappeared.

