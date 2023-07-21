Some Manor residents without water Friday morning

The main area impacted is the Presidential Meadows development on the north side of the city.

MANOR, Texas — Several people in at least one subdivision north of US 290 in Manor have no water as of late Thursday night into Friday morning. The main area impacted is the Presidential Meadows development on the north side of Manor.

The issue was first reported late Thursday night, and the City of Manor's Water Division said it is aware of it after several residents made calls. A representative for the Water Division said Thursday night that it was likely someone would take care of the issue first thing Friday morning.

As of 5 a.m., KVUE Daybreak crews in the area had not seen any crews overnight.

Some neighbors told KVUE Friday morning that they were still without water. However, others said they haven't had their services disrupted at all.

KVUE called the Water Division's overnight line Friday morning and left a message. This story will be updated when we receive more information.

