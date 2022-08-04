Train derails on old tracks near Old Town Manor

No injuries were reported in the incident.

MANOR, Texas — The Manor Police Department responded to a train derailment Friday morning.

The incident happened along Old Highway 20 and Parsons Street near Old Town Manor.

The tipover caused obstructions in the 600 block of E. Parsons at the primary access point to the Manor Excel Academy campus. Officials said Manor ISD was notified of the situation and railway authorities were working to clean up.

Chief Ryan Phipps from Manor PD said there were no injuries.

He added that the derailment happened on a very old railroad track, stating that there have been derailments along it before and that the tracks were damaged a bit.

He reported that Capital Metro owns the tracks but he's not sure who owns the gravel train that derailed.

The cars that were near the road, which blocked the road to the school, have since been cleared but it'll take a while to remove the other derailed cars.