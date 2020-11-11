Passenger of car hit by allegedly drunken driver dies from crash

Westbound Highway 290 was closed for approximately two hours before being reopened.

MANOR, Texas — Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 290 near Manor.

Officials said that at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 11, a white four-door vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford F-350 while traveling eastbound on Highway 290 through the FM 973 intersection. The passenger of the four-door vehicle, Noemi Calderon, died at the scene. The driver of the four-door vehicle, who police did not identify, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-350, identified as Candelario Flores, was arrested by Manor PD officers after Flores ran away on foot. Manor PD said Flores was arrested for alleged charges of murder, due to causing the death of another person while committing a felony – alleged to have been driving while intoxicated with two or more previous convictions, which is a 3rd degree felony – and evading with previous convictions.

Flores was booked into Travis County Jail. The decedent’s next of kin have been notified, Manor PD said. Westbound Highway 290 was closed for approximately two hours before being reopened.