Seven Manor ISD students involved in rollover crash, 2 hospitalized

MANOR, Texas — Two Manor ISD students were hospitalized in a head-on crash Tuesday morning along FM 973, according to Manor police.

The Manor Police Department said the crash happened at approximately 2:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 13200 block of N. FM 973. One of the vehicles in the crash had seven Manor ISD students on board and two of the students were transported to the hospital with "significant injuries." One student was transported by STAR Flight and the other was transported in an ambulance, according to police.

Manor PD said some of the students were riding in the bed of a pickup truck when the crash occurred.

The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital, but police did not provide an extent of the injuries that person sustained.

Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the cause of the collision and is being investigated. Both drivers are being tested to see if they were drinking, police told KVUE.