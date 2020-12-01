AUSTIN, Texas — One person is seriously injured after a reported shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night.

Police said officers were responding to the 5700 block of Manor Road around 10:45 p.m.

An adult victim was taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Christian Life Austin church bids farewell to Heidi Broussard

'Bullitt' Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Florida auction

Lubbock police officer, firefighter killed while working crash scenes on I-27