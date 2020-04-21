MANOR, Texas — Several residents in the Greenbury neighborhood of Manor reported their vehicles were shot with BB guns.

Manor police believe the suspects are a group of three or more 14- to 16-year-old males seen walking together.

The damages occurred on Topsail, Mizzen, Skysail, Maxa and possibly other streets.

The incident is believed to have occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. on April 19 and 5 a.m. on April 20.

Police are asking residents check their security cameras during the time period for people walking around the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manor Police Department through cityofmanor.org or by calling 512-272-8177.

RELATED:

Williamson County sheriff's deputies back on 'Live PD', sheriff says

Austin leaders call for systematic changes at APD following investigation into racism, homophobic allegations

Austin Police Association responds to results of investigation over allegations against APD