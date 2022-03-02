Medics rescue person from atop car at low water crossing in Manor

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads if at all possible during these winter conditions.

MANOR, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics rescued a person from atop their vehicle early Thursday morning at a low water crossing in Manor.

ATCEMS said just before 5 a.m. that medics were responding to a vehicle with a patient on top at a low water crossing on Gregg Lane in Manor. Less than 10 minutes later, ATCEMS said the patient had been extricated from the water and was being evaluated.

A second ambulance was requested to evaluate a rescuer for hypothermia.

FINAL water rescue 10708-11131 Gregg Ln: Patient has been extricated from the water, now being evaluated by #ATCEMSMedics with transport TBD. A 2nd #ATCEMS ambulance has been requested to evaluate a rescuer who entered the water, for hypothermia. No further updates planned. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 3, 2022

Shortly after the rescue, ATCEMS tweeted that the low water crossing at Greg Lane isn't the only one and drivers need to be aware.

"Don't drive around barricades and don't drive through water! #TurnArounDontDrown or get hypothermia," ATCEMS said, adding that no one should travel unless absolutely necessary.

KVUE's Conner Board confirmed that dozens of Central Texas roads are closed Thursday morning due to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

We are live on Crystal Bend Drive near Harris Branch Creek in Pflugerville where the road is closed and covered in water. #DaybreakATX @KVUE pic.twitter.com/wn3e6l4oIm — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) February 3, 2022

All traffic and transit experts are discouraging travel as a winter storm moves through Central Texas. However, if you must drive, it's important to be aware of road conditions and closures. Here's how to check on winter road conditions in your area.