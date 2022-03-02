Medics rescue person from atop car at low water crossing in Manor

MANOR, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics rescued a person from atop their vehicle early Thursday morning at a low water crossing in Manor.
ATCEMS said just before 5 a.m. that medics were responding to a vehicle with a patient on top at a low water crossing on Gregg Lane in Manor. Less than 10 minutes later, ATCEMS said the patient had been extricated from the water and was being evaluated.
A second ambulance was requested to evaluate a rescuer for hypothermia.
Shortly after the rescue, ATCEMS tweeted that the low water crossing at Greg Lane isn't the only one and drivers need to be aware.
"Don't drive around barricades and don't drive through water! #TurnArounDontDrown or get hypothermia," ATCEMS said, adding that no one should travel unless absolutely necessary.
KVUE's Conner Board confirmed that dozens of Central Texas roads are closed Thursday morning due to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
All traffic and transit experts are discouraging travel as a winter storm moves through Central Texas. However, if you must drive, it's important to be aware of road conditions and closures. Here's how to check on winter road conditions in your area.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: