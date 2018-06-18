MANOR, Texas -- After a pilot program last year, Manor Independent School District will be implementing a new dress code for middle and elementary schools in the fall.

Called a new "standard mode of dress policy," all Manor ISD middle and elementary schools will adopt a similar uniform to "advocate self-respect, improved academics, and model behavior," according to a letter sent to Decker Middle School parents.

The letter detailed the following dress code:

Shirts: Short or long sleeved polo-style. Shirts must be tucked in at all times. Sixth graders will wear gray, seventh graders will wear maroon and eighth graders will wear black.

Pants: Plain khaki, navy or black pants, shorts, and skorts must be worn on the student’s natural waist at all times. Shorts and skorts must be an approved length, which is no shorter than the tips of the fingers when the arms are extended by the sides of the body. Pants, shorts and skorts must be free of holes. Neither jeans or sweatpants are allowed. Joggers and cargo pants are not allowed.

Belts: Solid black or brown must be worn if pants have belt loops.

Hoodies are allowed in the grade level colors. However, the district will not allow hoods to be worn inside the building.

Manor ISD high schools will not have a new standard mode of dress policy, but are still following the district’s dress code as outlined in the Manor ISD "Student Code of Conduct."

