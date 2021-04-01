Manor grassfire under control; no structures threatened

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A grassfire that was threatening several structures in Manor is now under control. Firefighters remain on the scene working on remaining hotspots.
On Monday afternoon, the Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 said nearly eight acres were burned at 12015 Arnhamn Lane.
As of around 12:45 p.m. it was a second-alarm fire.
Austin Fire Department crews were also on the scene.
Around 1:15 p.m., the Travis County ESD said the fire was contained and command is beginning to release some units. By 1:27 p.m., the Travis County ESD said no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
