Manor grassfire under control; no structures threatened

Fire crews are on the scene dampening remaining hotspots.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A grassfire that was threatening several structures in Manor is now under control. Firefighters remain on the scene working on remaining hotspots.

On Monday afternoon, the Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 said nearly eight acres were burned at 12015 Arnhamn Lane.

As of around 12:45 p.m. it was a second-alarm fire.

Austin Fire Department crews were also on the scene.

Command reporting Fire on Arnhamn Lane is contained, crews working on a few hotspots. No structures threatened any longer. Command is beginning to release some units at this time. Will provide an update on acreage when available. — Travis County ESD#12 (@Traviscoesd12) January 4, 2021

12015 Arnhamn Lane Incident, final acreage about 8 acres, no structures damaged and no injuries reported. Units are being released. — Travis County ESD#12 (@Traviscoesd12) January 4, 2021

Around 1:15 p.m., the Travis County ESD said the fire was contained and command is beginning to release some units. By 1:27 p.m., the Travis County ESD said no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.