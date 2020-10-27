1 woman killed after fire in Manor

Another person was taken to the hospital.

MANOR, Texas — One woman died and another was taken to the hospital after a fire in Manor, according to the Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12.

The fire happened Tuesday morning off of Hamilton Point Circle.

Fire crews are still trying to put out the fire as of 6 a.m. Crews told KVUE it's in a single-story building.

Officials said both victims were elderly women.

It is not clear at this time what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.