Manor women work to make sure no one goes hungry before winter storm

Manor Disaster Relief was working Wednesday to set up meals for those in need.

MANOR, Texas — Patricia Perez and Monique Celedon are directors of Manor Disaster Relief. They plan on making sure no one goes hungry during the winter storm.

“We understand what it’s like not knowing what your next meal is going to look like. And, so, it just gives us that passion and that fuel,” said Perez.

They were setting up meals Wednesday because they’re worried stores will run out of items.

“I’m at H-E-B, or I'm at Walmart, and things are just flying off the shelves. There’s lines out the door,” said Monique Celedon.

During last year’s winter storm, they served thousands of families. They even delivered to seniors and those with disabilities.

“We have bread here, we have canned goods, we have a little bit of water and we have some heater meals,” said Celedon.

The ladies are urging members of the community to see that food insecurity is widespread.

“Food insecurity is real. People living out of their cars, we have that too. People coming in and saying, 'We’re living in a van right now,'” said Perez.

To find out how you can help donate, you can click here.