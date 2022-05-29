5 injured in crash near Manor Sunday morning

MANOR, Texas — Five people are injured, including three children, after a crash near Manor on Sunday morning.
The incident happened when a vehicle hit a tree at 12241 Parsons Road, near the intersection with Littig Road, around 10:15 a.m.
Austin-Travis County EMS said one unconscious adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.
Three children were declared trauma alerts and taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said. Another adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorists are asked to expect traffic closures and to avoid the area if possible.
No other information is available at this time.
