Mano Amiga unveils mural honoring local Latino leaders

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Mano Amiga celebrated the completion of a larger-than-life portrait honoring local leaders of color.

The mural is located outside of the Quinta Caporales Meat Market in San Marcos.

Mural honorees include Ofelia Vásquez Philo, a founder of Centro Cultural Hispano and the first Latina woman on the school board; Tommy Cuevas Jr. who opened Cuevas Produce and assisted many low-income families in need of healthy food; Tomás Rivera, a Texas State alumnus and recognized writer and poet who wrote about migrant farmworkers and their hardships; and Pauline Espinosa, a local business owner who assisted with paying bonds for low-income residents.

At the event, family members of honorees spoke about the legacy of their loved ones, followed by a live music performance by El Combo Oscuro and spoken word poetry by Tomas Rivera.