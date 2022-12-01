San Marcos groups submitting signatures for marijuana decriminalization ballot item

The organizations believe they have independently verified enough signatures to get the item on the ballot.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Wednesday, local organizations Mano Amiga and Ground Game Texas announced they have collected enough signatures to secure a ballot initiative to decriminalize marijuana across the city of San Marcos.

Organizers believe they have individually verified more than 4,600 unique signatures. According to City Charter, only 4,182 are required, which is one 10th of the amount of registered voters in San Marcos.

"Clearly, a substantial portion of the San Marcos electorate has spoken and it is now the duty of City Council to afford voters the opportunity to approve it at the ballot box in November. This is true democracy from the ground up, and I'm here for it," said Alyssa Garza, a San Marcos City Council member.

“Our team, over the last six months, has been overwhelmed with the amount of community members and local businesses that helped make this the biggest ballot initiative this city has ever seen. We’re thrilled to have something on the ballot that young people will be excited to vote on, thus drastically increasing voter turnout and civic engagement,” added Sam Benavides, communications director with Mano Amiga.

A similar ballot initiative was also recently successful in Austin, with voters casting their votes to pass it. The Austin initiative also banned the use of no-knock warrants.

Ground Game Texas is also working on another marijuana ballot item in Killeen.